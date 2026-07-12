Warriors' next free agency reunion will leave fans instantly divided

The Golden State Warriors have already brought back Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, De'Anthony Melton and Charles Bassey in recent weeks, and they might not be done when it comes to free agency reunions this offseason.

Veteran guard Gary Payton II remains unsigned nearly two weeks into free agency, but ESPN's Anthony Slater reports there's mutual interest in a reunion that would likely leave fans instantly divided.

Warriors would be divided over Gary Payton II return

On one hand Payton is a champion with Golden State who's now spent nearly all of the past six years with the franchise outside his brief period in Portland after the 2022 title. Speaking of that championship, Payton is one of only four players -- alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Moses Moody -- who are still on the roster.

The 33-year-old remains a fan favorite for these reasons, but that legacy alone can't be enough for Payton to be a guaranteed part of the roster. Fortunately for Payton he also got the opportunity to showcase his still very real value on the floor late last season, taking advantage of the Warriors' injury crisis to average an impressive 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists after the All-Star break.

But on the other hand, Payton would epitomize Golden State running back the same roster from last season -- one that finished 10th in the Western Conference, failed to make the playoffs and who will be missing Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody for a significant period.

Payton has proven he still belongs in the NBA, but there's going to be a segment of fans who think the Warriors can get an upgrade from him, or at least an alternative who offers a different look and potentially higher upside.

Gary Payton II could be impacted by LeBron James' decision

If Golden State were completely sold on Payton they would have re-signed him to a minimum contract by now, just as they did last week when they gave Bassey a new deal following Quinten Post's departure to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The reality is that Payton could be impacted by LeBron James' decision and whether or not he makes a blockbuster move to the Warriors. Not only would the 4x MVP obviously take up a roster spot, but Payton's game, or more specifically his lack of 3-point shooting, wouldn't necessarily be a great fit playing alongside James.

Throw in suggestions that James' new team would have to take his son Bronny and/or veteran big man Kevin Love, and there might not be enough roster spots to accomodate Payton in what would be a sad (but perhaps understandable) parting of ways.