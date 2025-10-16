Warriors next move is painfully obvious after quietly parting ways with two players

The Golden State Warriors quietly announced the departure of two players on Wednesday, with the franchise unsurprisingly waiving Taevion Kinsey and Marques Bolden after appearing in three and two games respectively during preseason.

While Kinsey and Bolden now appear destined for the G League with Santa Cruz, Wednesday's news might be positive signs for LJ Cryer and his ability to earn a two-way contract with the Warriors heading into the season.

Warriors next move might be giving LJ Cryer a two-way contract

After starting the preseason with a 0-of-6 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, Cryer has impressed over the past three games and especially with his shot-making from deep during fourth-quarters.

The 6'1" guard has averaged 8.3 points and 2.0 assists in just 10.3 minutes over the last three games, shooting a blistering 57.1% from the floor and 60% from 3-point range (6-of-10). While there's obvious defensive questions marks given his smaller stature, Cryer's sheer shot-making ability might be worth persisting with on a two-way contract going forward.

If Golden State didn't consider Cryer a two-way possibility, why not waive him at the same time as Bolden and Kinsey? His absence from that would suggest that signing him to a two-way deal is well and truly on the cards, albeit there's uncertainty on how much opportunity Cryer could get in the final preseason game against the L.A. Clippers on Friday if the Warriors take it as a full dress rehearsal.

Jackson Rowe would appear the most obvious candidate to lose his two-way contract if Golden State want to keep Cryer around. The 28-year-old has averaged just 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in his four preseason games, having appeared in six regular season games for the Warriors in the second-half of last season.

Pat Spencer is also on a two-way contract but figures to be a regular contributor to Steve Kerr's rotation this season, particularly in games where Stephen Curry is resting or may be in foul trouble. Golden State's other two-way contracted player, Alex Toohey, is yet to debut for the franchise in preseason but was only recently signed after being taken 52nd overall in June's NBA draft.

Neither Cryer or Rowe are likely to play meaningful minutes in the Warrior rotation this season, making it all the more obvious that the franchise should take a risk on the younger, higher upside prospect who shot 42.4% from 3-point range with the Houston Cougars in his final collegiate year.