Warriors next reclamation project is obvious if surging trade rumors prove true

A 6'6"-6'7" Canadian wing taken as a top three pick...you could be forgiven for thinking simply of Andrew Wiggins. Yet that description could also apply to another player who, like Wiggins, may become the perfect reclamation project for the Golden State Warriors.

Rumors are surging on the future of Toronto Raptors wing R.J. Barrett, with speculation the Canadian native may have already played his last game for the franchise as they gear up for a big swing on the trade market this offseason.

The Warriors could try and buy low on R.J. Barrett

The Raptors appear keen on heading north in the standings after three-straight playoff absences, having recently been linked to a potential shock move for former Warrior forward Kevin Durant. Within Jake Fischer's report on The Stein Line last week, confirmation that Toronto "could establish RJ Barrett’s $27 million salary as a key element to any forthcoming salary cap math."

As was recently discussed on the latest episode of the Light Years podcast, this could provide an underrated opportunity for the Warriors to sneak in on Barrett as an undervalued young player still full of potential.

Whether it would be as a third team in a multi-team deal or in some other trade scenario, Barrett could follow the Wiggins path at Golden State as a previous top draft prospect who turns into supplementary star.

Just like his fellow countryman, Barrett has a lot of the same tools Wiggins showcased early in his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Barrett is an athletic and natural scorer, but may ultimately find his best role as a more supplementary piece who subsequently improves his efficiency and uses his physical gifts to a greater degree on the defensive end.

The former third overall pick averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists with the Raptors this season, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range. They're solid numbers by any measure, particularly for a team like Golden State who are on the look for a third scorer to support the veteran duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Barrett's jump-shooting has come and gone over his career, but in fairness so too had Wiggins before he became a reasonably consistent perimeter threat with the Warriors. Barrett's over 40% shooting on corner threes over the last two years would raise some optimism in that regard, especially playing alongside Curry and Butler where he could find easier and more open looks.

Actually finding a way to match Barrett's $27.7 million deal for next season in easier said than done, but the Warriors could do worse than trying to take a 24-year-old under-valued asset and turning him into their next championship piece.