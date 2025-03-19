Warriors next roster move is both imminent and obvious

The Golden State Warriors have undertaken their past few games with just 13 players on the main roster, with that proving a viable option given the franchise has retained relative health since the All-Star break.

However, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office only has a few days before they have to make a decision. Given teams can only have 13 players for a maximum of two weeks at a time, the Warriors will need to sign a 14th player by March 23.

That means a roster move is imminent before the end of the week, with Golden State having already spent a two-week period with only 13 players following the blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler in early February.

Kevin Knox is still likely to be the Warriors next signing

There's not expected to be any surprises with what the Warriors do later in the week. Kevin Knox is still highly likely to be the franchise's 14th signing, having previously been with Golden State across two 10-day contracts.

Knox didn't take huge advantage of the limited opportunity he was given, but the former ninth overall pick still presents as a better option than alternative free agents. Knox showed enough to suggest he's at least a reasonable depth piece, having displayed an intriguing blend of athleticism, size and shooting.

The 25-year-old appeared in 51 minutes across seven games with the Warriors, averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range. His most recent playing time came against the team that drafted him, having seen just over 12 minutes in the March 4 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Despite his last 10-day contract ending earlier in the month, Knox has not returned to the G League where Santa Cruz have played multiple games over the past week. That would suggest the seven-year NBA veteran is just biding his time for March 23, with Golden State saving important dollars with every day they wait to officially sign a 14th player.

The seven-year NBA veteran earned his opportunity with some blistering G League form, having averaged 25.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on over 52% shooting from the floor and 44% from 3-point range in 12 regular season games.

The Warriors will also have an opportunity to sign a 15th player before the end of the season, with Braxton Key perhaps the most likely candidate as he continues impressive form with Santa Cruz in the G League.