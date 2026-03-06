Warriors next roster signing is staring them directly in the face

Despite having just seven main roster players against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors refuse to use their vacant 15th spot, even when an obvious signing is staring them directly in the face.

Charles Bassey's performances with the Warriors in the G League are becoming undeniable, so much so that the Philadelphia 76ers briefly stole him away from Santa Cruz on a 10-day contract.

Charles Bassey is an obvious next signing for the Warriors

Since arriving in Santa Cruz in late December, Bassey has been a dominant two-way force in averaging 19.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks on an incredibly efficient 59.6% shooting from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range (over two attempts per game).

His performances led to a 10-day contract with the 76ers, but the 6'11" center only appeared in one game during his second stint with the franchise, recording two points and a block in less than five minutes against the New York Knicks on February 11.

In credit to Bassey, he's quickly shifted from the disappointment of not getting another contract with the 76ers, to returning to Santa Cruz and posting big numbers. The most recent of those was a 24-point, 14-rebound against the Birmingham Squadron on Wednesday, having shot 11-of-17 from the floor and making two of his three 3-point attempts.

Bassey isn't some kind of young player either -- he's 25-years-old with 116 games of NBA experience. He's had time with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies, along with the pair of stints at the 76ers where he was drafted 53rd overall at the 2021 NBA Draft.

Warriors could still do with center depth amid injury crisis

Given the sheer amount of injuries the Warriors are currently dealing with, it feels like they're getting to a point where they could simply do with another additional available body regardless of size and position.

Yet the center position is still one where Golden State face incredible uncertainty, with Kristaps Porzingis' health an ongoing concern that's seen him appear in just one game since being acquired via trade a month ago.

Porzingis could make his return shortly but is hardly reliable, while the Warriors still have multiple back-to-backs remaining where they'll have to manage both he and fellow veteran big man Al Horford.

Why not sign Bassey and reward him for his impressive G League form? It's a move that's blatantly obvious, but the Warriors appear keen on keeping their 15th spot open until the end of the regular season.