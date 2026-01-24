Warriors next trade is crystal clear but will bring mixed fan reaction

Andrew Wiggins is emerging as a genuine trade possibility for the Golden State Warriors, with a reunion between the franchise and their 2022 All-Star potentially on the cards before next month's February 5 deadline.

The idea of a Wiggins reunion has long been considered by many, but is now garnering much attention after major report from NBA insider Marc Stein. Yet while re-acquiring Wiggins would be a notable move in the next fortnight, it's still likely to bring mixed emotions from fans in the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending knee injury.

Andrew Wiggins reunion would bring mixed emotions

From the moment Jonathan Kuminga re-signed on a two-year, $48.5 million contract in restricted free agency, a framework that sends the young forward and another salary (likely Buddy Hield) to the Miami Heat in exchange for Wiggins was a rather obvious one.

Now Stein has brought that into the limelight, stating that the Warriors will explore the prospect of bringing Wiggins back in the next fortnight.

"League sources tell The Stein Line that one avenue which will certainly be explored is the prospect of a Kuminga-for-Andrew Wiggins swap with Miami that potentially brings Wiggins back to the Bay Area after he was shipped to South Beach last February for Butler," Stein wrote.

On one hand reuniting with Wiggins would be a heart-warming move, bringing back a beloved player who was a key contributor for five years and who was a major piece to the franchise's historic 2022 championship.

It would also be an upgrade for Golden State, giving them a known entity who could fit right in and play 30 minutes per night while being the team's primary perimeter defender and a knockdown 3-point shooter. Wiggins has averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range.

However, Wiggins feels like a safe move rather than the kind of upside swing the Warriors need to take if they want to have a chance in this year's playoffs. Fans would bemoan the fact that even with Wiggins, this team wouldn't be a title threat in the wake of Jimmy Butler's injury.

Perhaps Wiggins could be one of two moves Golden State make if they're also willing to move Butler's contract, something that seems highly unlikely at this stage. Otherwise a Stephen Curry-Moses Moody-Wiggins-Draymond Green-De'Anthony Melton-Al Horford core could be solid and a playoff team, but they're probably not winning a series with Butler on the sidelines.

So as much as bringing Wiggins back would be a fun story and would make the Warriors better, it's not a move that maximizes Curry's elite level which was again proven during his 38-point outburst in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.