Warriors next trade target is crystal clear if Jonathan Kuminga does the unthinkable

The $7.9 million qualifying offer still seems like an unthinkable option for Jonathan Kuminga given the money he'd be giving up, yet it's still on the table and a legitimate option based on what his agent, Aaron Turner, has recently told the media amid negotiations with the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga taking the qualifying offer would be a disaster for the Warriors, but it would open up some financial flexibility and one less major contract they'd be tied to going forward. Perhaps Golden State could then be more aggressive targeting lower contract players, particularly those who are still on rookie contracts and who they may be willing to pay in a way their current teams aren't.

Tari Eason could become the next Warriors trade target

Tari Eason might fit that mould as a player currently looking for a rookie extension, but whose current team in the Houston Rockets might not be willing to match what he's after. With Alperun Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. both getting extensions in the past 12 months, along with the addition of 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant, it's not yet clear if a deal will be forthcoming for Eason according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Saturday.

"Less clear is whether the Rockets and Tari Eason can come to terms on a rookie-scale contract before the parties' Oct. 20 deadline on the night before Houston opens the regular season as Oklahoma City's Ring Night visiting foe," Fischer wrote.

Given Amen Thompson will also be due an extension next offseason, it wouldn't be totally surprising if one of these talented Rockets young players falls out over the next couple of years. If that's the case, Golden State should be ready to take advantage despite their unpleasant history with Eason in recent times.

Look beyond the heated on and off-court words over the past 18 months, there's no doubt Eason would be an excellent fit at the Warriors as a versatile forward who has already bought into the role player aspects that Kuminga simply hasn't.

The former 17th overall pick averaged a career-high 12 points last season, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range. He also added 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals and nearly a block per game, proving a two-way force and aiding the Rockets jump up to the second-seed in the Western Conference.

If the Warriors don't pay Kuminga, and the Rockets signal their intentions by not extending Eason, then Golden State should absolutely be looking at a way to acquire the 24-year-old despite the turbulent history between player and franchise.