Warriors next under-the-radar trade target is obvious after recent breakout

The Golden State Warriors have sought to prioritize shooting from the center spot in recent years, having drafted Quinten Post before acquiring veterans Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis in the last eight months.

The futures of those three players faces some uncertainty in the offseason, leaving the Warriors with a potentially under-the-radar trade target who's enjoyed a recent breakout with a Western Conference rival.

Kyle Filipowski should be under-the-radar Warriors target

Kyle Filipowski could be Golden State's next stretch five that they take a flyer on, having proven himself on the back of increased opportunity at the tanking Utah Jazz in recent weeks.

Filipowski may have started his last 22 games and averaged over 27 minutes in the same period, but there still has to be some uncertainty over his future with the Jazz considering they now possess a potent front court trio (when healthy) of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and the recently acquired Jaren Jackson Jr.

That could make Filipowski an interesting target for the Warriors or another team in need of a very talented and skilled young big who also comes with defensive concerns, particularly if it doesn't require a whole lot in the way of a trade.

The 22-year-old has certainly increased his value and reputation in recent weeks, averaging 16 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in his past 22 games while shooting over 51% from the floor.

Filipowski has shown himself to be a 3-point threat even if he hovers below league average through his first two seasons, but it's his passing and ability as a facilitator that may be most interesting in Steve Kerr's system.

Kyle Filipowski is worth targeting despite Warriors championships aims

Golden State are likely to target veteran experience again as they build their roster for next season, something Filipowski is the compete opposite of as a young player. But with two years and $6 million still left on his contract, Filipowski should remain as a potential target given his team-friendly deal.

The Warriors will still need younger players that can log meaningful minutes during the regular season, particularly at the five if they bring back the older, injury-prone big men in Porzingis and Horford.

Filipowski wouldn't be the difference-maker in the Warriors accomplishing a deep playoff run, but he's shown he can be a solid contributor in the short-term while being a potential piece of the post-Stephen Curry era if a trade went down.