Warriors not expected to reunite with former champion in free agency

The Golden State Warriors could still look to reunite with multiple former players in free agency, most notably De'Anthony Melton who's expected to sign with the franchise once Jonathan Kuminga's future is resolved.

Seth Curry has also been linked to the Warriors, providing a reunion of sorts given he played with Santa Cruz in the G League over 10 years ago. But while Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office could look at both former guards, it's much less likely that they pursue a forgotten former big man.

The Warriors are not expected to sign Chris Boucher in free agency

Chris Boucher remains one of the more intriguing big men left in free agency, with his combination of length, athleticism, shot-blocking and 3-point shooting making him a solid rotation player for the Toronto Raptors over the past five years.

Given their need for more size and shooting in the front court, it would make some sense for Golden State to have interest in Boucher. They got a first-hand look at his talents when he exploded for three triples and 18 fourth-quarter points during a game in January in which the Raptors beat the Warriors 104-101.

However, it appears the front office isn't overly keen based on recent comments from insiders Tim Kawakami and Marcus Thompson II on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Podcast.

“I have heard no, but I think he would be an interesting player for them," Kawakami said of Boucher.

"Yeah, they never were big fans of him, which is weird because he was on their G League team," Thompson responded.

Boucher won a championship with the Warriors in 2018, having been on a two-way contract with the franchise where he played 20 G League games and made one sole appearance that lasted a grand total of 80 seconds.

The 6'9" big man was also part of Toronto's championship-winning squad the following year, while also winning the G League MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Since then he's become a solid NBA reserve, including earning Sixth Man of the Year votes in 2020-21 where he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Golden State are still expected to sign veteran center Al Horford, leaving a big man rotation of he, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Perhaps the Warriors don't think they need to add Boucher or another big man beyond that, though that could change if they part ways with Jonathan Kuminga and believe they need to inject more athleticism.