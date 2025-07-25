Warriors not pursuing huge free agency gamble despite obvious need

The Golden State Warriors could still do with more size and ball-handling on the current roster, yet an available free agent who could provide both doesn't appear to be on the franchise's radar.

Former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons remains an unrestricted free agent nearly a month into proceedings, but that's expected to change in the near future as multiple teams around the league chase his signature.

The Warriors aren't expected to pursue Ben Simmons

Golden State had been linked to Simmons in a report from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points last week, though there's been no other suggestion that the franchise could pursue the 3x All-Star. NBA insider Jake Fischer noted on Thursday that the Warriors do need a veteran guard, but failed to mention them as part of the group of teams in the Simmons sweepstakes.

"I think Ben Simmons is the most consequential free agent on the board," Fischer said. "Sacramento and New York were the two teams I was told back in Las Vegas were the top contenders for Ben Simmons and his two best options, but we've also been told that Boston and Phoenix are teams that have made contact with his camp."

Having a 'Ben Simmons sweepstakes' seems odd in the year of 2025, such has been his decline in form and production along with a well-chronicled injury history. Yet it also does showcase that teams are willing to take the risk in the hope that Simmons can get back to anywhere near what was once such a promising career.

On a minimum contract he wouldn't need to become the star he once was, but he could still be valuable as a high-level defender, ball-handler, playmaker and it would be nice if he looked at the rim and tried to score even occasionally.

The Warriors do make some sense in theory, with Simmons being a similar version of Draymond Green who's become a franchise legend and proven so valuable next to Stephen Curry and within Steve Kerr's system.

Surround Simmons with a bunch of shooters in Golden State's motion offense and it could be interesting, yet there doesn't appear to be any chance of that based on the reporting from Fischer and others around the league.

Perhaps things could change if the Warriors do move on from Jonathan Kuminga and believe they need a jolt of size and athleticism, with the future of the 22-year-old remaining uncertain despite major updates on Thursday.