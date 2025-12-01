Warriors now have sneaky good trade target after Seth Curry signing

The Golden State Warriors now have an even larger guard rotation thanks to the signing of Seth Curry and the imminent return of De'Anthony Melton, leaving an obvious consolidation trade to make to solidify other areas of the roster.

Steve Kerr's propensity to remain small means the Warriors should probably avoid big men unless they're a guaranteed 30-minute per game starter. That leaves the forward spots as an obvious area to address, with Naji Marshall presenting as a sneaky good trade target for the franchise on an affordable contract and as someone who could become available given the struggles of the Dallas Mavericks.

Naji Marshall could be a sneaky good trade target for the Warriors

Marshall has been a solid two-way player for the Mavericks since his arrival in the 2024 offseason, but he's also doesn't totally align with the Cooper Flagg era if the franchise tears down their roster, starting with an Anthony Davis trade.

Golden State have been floated as a potential destination for Davis by a couple of notable analysts/outlets, yet it's Marshall who's a more realistic and less risky target for the franchise as they look to build a contender around Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Marshall has averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26.9 minutes for the Mavericks this season, having averaged very similar numbers in his first year with the team. The 27-year-old is far from a significant 3-point threat, but he can finish efficiently on the interior in a way that many on the current Warrior roster don't or aren't willing to.

Marshall is in the second of a three-year, $27 million contract, making his salary incredibly similar to that of under-fire Golden State guard Buddy Hield. A third team would need to be involved given the Mavericks are also above the first apron and can't take back more money in a trade, but flipping Hield for Marshall would make some sense for the Warriors.

Doing so would retain some defensive and size integrity in different lineups, particularly if Hield becomes even more of a bit-part player anyway once Melton and Curry are added to the mix. It may also provide some reasonable forward insurance if Golden State explore deals for Jonathan Kuminga which they're likely to do once he's eligible to be traded on January 15.

Perhaps the Warriors would prefer to use Hield's contract in addition to Kuminga's and draft capital for a bigger star, but Marshall would be a nice alternative if the front office looks at cheaper targets on lesser money.