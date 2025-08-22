Warriors now have trade target that even Giannis Antetokounmpo won't prevent

The Golden State Warriors have long had a dream of pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry, so much so that it might have actually prevented them from making other smaller deals just to ensure they retain flexibility should the 2x MVP eventually request a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Yet not even the possibility of acquiring Antetokounmpo should prevent the Warriors from continuing to pursue their latest trade target, with the franchise linked to a big move for New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III on Friday.

Warriors should target Trey Murphy III even if it ends their Giannis dream

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Golden State and the San Antonio Spurs have shown trade interest in Murphy who's about to start a four-year, $112 million extension.

"Sources say that the Warriors have a strong affinity for Murphy and have made outreach to New Orleans as recently as this summer. Yet sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly," Fischer wrote.

As Fischer goes onto outline, there's no surprise as to why the Warriors would have significant interest in Murphy. He might not be the same stature of player as Antetokounmpo, but his seamless fit as a 6'8" shooter and scorer makes him a similarly dream trade target.

Murphy took another major step forward in his fourth year, averaging 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 35 minutes per game while shooting an efficient 45.4% from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range.

It may have been his increased playmaking that would be most tantalizing though, particularly for a team like the Warriors who prioritize ball and player movement. Murphy has gone from 0.6 to 1.4, 2.2 and 3.5 assists per game across his career, suggesting he's far more than just a high level 3-and-D wing.

Add in the fact that Murphy is just 25-years-old, and you can understand why Golden State might be willing to include the multiple future first-round picks that they're currently protective of given the advanced ages of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Convincing the Pelicans to relinquish Murphy is going to take an incredibly steep price. It would be Golden State's big swing, leaving little room for any other significant move for the foreseeable future. Sure, adding 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler in February was a huge deal, but they didn't pay a huge price from a trade perspective given just how bad things had got between the 35-year-old and the Miami Heat.

The Warriors have often preached patience and don't want to simply make a trade if it prevents them from making another bigger move, but in this instance Murphy's combination of age and skillset makes him the perfect target even if they have to give up the draft capital that would ultimately take them out of any potential Antetokounmpo discussion in the future.