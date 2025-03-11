Warriors now have key roster decision to make on former top 10 pick

The Golden State Warriors continue to take all before them since the All-Star break, having won their 12th game in the last 14 following Monday's 130-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.

Having signed Pat Spencer to a standard contract and Taran Armstrong and Braxton Key to two-way deals recently, the Warrior roster is almost complete entering the final 17 games of the season. However, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office do have one more key decision they have to make when it comes to the 14th roster spot.

Kevin Knox's second 10-day contract with the Warriors has concluded

Golden State will now have to make a decision on former top 10 pick Kevin Knox after his second 10-day contract officially concluded following Monday's win over the Trail Blazers.

Knox has appeared in seven games for the Warriors, having earned his opportunity following some stellar G League form with Santa Cruz where he averaged 25.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on 53/44/74 shooting splits in 12 regular season games.

The 25-year-old saw limited legitimate rotation minutes for Golden State, with the last of those coming against his former team -- the New York Knicks -- at Madison Square Garden last Tuesday. Knox played over 12 minutes in that game, recording two points, one rebound, one assist and two blocks on 1-of-3 shooting from the floor. He has averaged 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game across his seven outings.

Having not played in three hard-fought games against the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Trail Blazers, and with talented forward Jonathan Kuminga expected to return from injury later this week, it's difficult to see where Knox's next opportunity comes from.

However, it is still expected that Knox does receive a rest of season contract. Given they chose to convert Spencer to a standard contract, that would suggest the Warriors aren't overly keen on any of the options on the free agency market.

Golden State could even look to sign Knox to a multi-year deal, perhaps with a team option for next season that would retain their flexibility heading into free agency where they'll have decisions to make on the likes of Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney.

While the Warriors now have a decision to make on Knox, it may not be their final roster move of the season. They could look to sign a 15th player on the final day of the regular season ahead of the playoffs, with the 28-year-old Key perhaps the most likely to earn that promotion.