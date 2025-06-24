Once the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga failed to come to terms on a rookie extension by October 21 last year, their chance to meet on a new deal were dashed and put on hold...until now.

Kuminga and the Warriors had to play out the entire season without the opportunity of signing a new contract, but that's now lifted as of Monday where NBA teams are now allowed to officially negotiate contracts with their own free agents.

That means Golden State can now orchestrate deals with Kuminga, along with notable veterans Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, a full week before free agency officially begins on June 30.

Jonathan Kuminga's free agency still looms large for the Warriors

Even though the Warriors and Kuminga now have the opportunity to work out a new deal, the chances of that happening imminently in the next few days is still very uncertain. On one hand Golden State and Kuminga want clarity as soon as possible, but on the other hand neither party wants to handicap themselves from a better potential opportunity that may not shake out until free agency opens.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. labelled Kuminga's free agency as a priority during his pre-draft press conference on Monday, though made sure to outline that it could still take some time.

“We can start pursuing that right now leading up into free agency. I think we’re in a good spot with it honestly," Dunleavy said. "I’d like to figure something out sooner than later, that’d be great. But I also acknowledge with restricted free agency these things can drag out a little bit and take some time.”

One season ends, and another begins.



Mike Dunleavy met with the media to discuss the Dubs' approach ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft and free agency. pic.twitter.com/cMwPb8VlNt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 23, 2025

Kuminga's external opportunities may have opened up as a result of Kevin Durant's blockbuster move to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, with the Miami Heat now potentially in play as a sign-and-trade destination for the former seventh overall pick.

The Heat's interest in Kuminga was dependant on whether or not they landed Durant. Now they've swung and missed on the 2x Finals MVP, they may now shift their focus to Kuminga who's also drawing interest from the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State still have leverage in the Kuminga situation given he's a restricted free agent. The Brooklyn Nets remain as the only team who can realistically sign the 22-year-old outright and force the Warriors to match, but there's been no indication that they will use their cap room on offer sheets for restricted free agents.

Whether the Warriors explore new deals with Looney and/or Payton will be fascinating, and will dictate whether or not the franchise is looking for potential upgrades on the veteran pair once free agency officially begins.