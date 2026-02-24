Warriors have obvious next signing after latest Kristaps Porzingis concern

The Golden State Warriors will be without the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis on their upcoming back-to-back, leaving the team once again short-handed after they had only nine players against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Warriors don't appear eager to utilize their vacant 15th roster spot right now, but based on this latest Porzingis concern, the least they could do is bring up one of their most impressive players from the G League on a 10-day contract.

Warriors should sign Marques Bolden amid latest Kristaps Porzingis concern

Marques Bolden is building some incredibly solid form in the G League with Santa Cruz, puncutating that with a massive performance against the Rip City Remix in a 118-113 win on Sunday.

The 6'10" big man showcased his floor-spacing ability by going 8-of-13 from beyond the arc, finishing with a team-high 30 points to go with six rebounds, while also being a team-high +9 in his little under 33 minutes during the five-point win.

Bolden is now averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his 28 G League games this season, having shot 48.8% from the floor and 39% from 3-point range in less than 26 minutes per game.

Despite growing injury concerns that includes Porzingis now dealing with another illness, Golden State have chose to keep their 15th roster spot open after converting Pat Spencer from a two-way deal before the All-Star break.

The Warriors rewarded strong G League form this time last season, signing former ninth overall pick Kevin Knox to a pair of 10-day contracts before eventually giving the veteran forward a rest of season deal.

Why not reward Bolden in a similar manner, particularly when Golden State's center rotation still faces issues with Porzingis' illness, a back injury for veteran Draymond Green, along with the need to continue managing 39-year-old Al Horford?

Bolden has appeared in 18 games over a three-year NBA career, having played seven games across two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, before stints most recently with the Milwaukee Bucks (two games) and Charlotte Hornets (nine games) during the 2023-24 season.

Bolden has been around Golden State's program since the 2024 Summer League, including being part of the training camp roster in October where he appeared in 11 minutes over two preseason games.

It remains to be seen whether the Warriors will use their 15th roster spot in the short-term, or whether they instead decide to convert two-way contracted wing Nate Williams on the eve of the postseason.