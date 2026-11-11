The Golden State Warriors remarkably rank second in offensive rating over 10 games into the season, with the shocking statistic making Yaxel Lendeborg's early Rookie of the Year case undeniable.

The Warriors having an elite offense seemed inconceivable when they fell to an 0-3 start to the season, and even more so when you consider they've still got nearly $90 million on the sidelines through Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody.

Warriors' offense makes Yaxel Lendeborg's Rookie of the Year case undeniable

Not only do Golden State have $90 million on the sidelines, but their starting center who makes $27.5 million is averaging a whopping 2.8 points per game. When you put these factors together, it's incomprehensible that the Warrior offense ranks only behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

Aside from more spectacular brilliance from franchise superstar Stephen Curry, it's been Lendeborg who's been the biggest factor in the Warriors rising enormously from an offense that ranked 19th last season.

The 11th overall pick has taken on the role vacated by Butler as Golden State's second offensive option, helping to ensure things don't fall to pieces in the non-Curry minutes by creating offense for himself and others.

Lendeborg is averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting an incredible 52.3% from the floor and 44.3% from three-point range. There's still room for improvement too, with the Warriors ranking in the bottom third of the league in turnovers and turnover percentage which has been influenced by Lendeborg's team-high 3.4 turnovers per game.

Warriors look good enough for Yaxel Lendeborg to win Rookie of the Year

Lendeborg really announced himself with 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists back on October 24 against the Phoenix Suns. The only problem was that it culminated in Golden State's third-straight defeat, and even the Phoenix broadcast mentioned that the only thing holding Lendeborg back from winning Rookie of the Year may be team record.

Fast-forward to now and that shouldn't be a problem. The Warriors are five games above .500 and even if they lose some momentum over the coming weeks, they've set a strong platform to rise further once Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody return from injury, not to mention what they could do with Kristaps Porzingis' contract in a trade.

Lendeborg's influence on the Warriors ranking second in offense thus far is truly astounding, and might be the biggest factor in his Rookie of the Year case beyond just the raw box score numbers.