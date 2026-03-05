Warriors offer Kristaps Porzingis hope fans simply won't believe

The Golden State Warriors are offering some hope of an imminent return for the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis, but fans are unlikely to believe in any such update until the veteran center actually steps foot on the floor again.

The Warriors have ruled out Porzingis for Thursday's game against the Rockets in Houston, but the 30-year-old has made the trip in a sign that he could make an appearance over the next three games.

Kristaps Porzingis could be nearing a return for the Warriors

Porzingis has missed the last five games due to illness, including failing to travel with the team for their back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. The fact he's traveled this time suggests a return is close, potentially against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, or next Monday against the Utah Jazz.

However, despite only being acquired a month ago in a bombshell trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Warrior fans will already be wary of holding any expecations when it comes to Porzingis and his availability.

The former All-Star big man has played in just 18 games this season, including only one with Golden State two weeks ago where he recorded 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in his franchise debut against the Boston Celtics.

Porzingis was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, only to be ruled and then subsequently miss Monday's disappointing 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

The fact he was seemingly close to a return and will now miss at least a further two games won't inspire confidence among fans, nor will head coach Steve Kerr describing Porzingis' illness as a 'mysterious' one.

Warriors already receiving criticism for Kristaps Porzingis trade

Prior to the trade, Porzingis hadn't played a game with the Hawks since January 7 (nearly a month). There was optimism of an immediete debut with the Warriors, but the franchise took a cautious approach in building up his workload before the All-Star break.

Porzingis' debut was promising despite a loss from a team standpoint, but this latest illness has now given Golden State (and their fans) an understanding of the health uncertainty that's plagued his entire career.

As a result, the Warriors have already drawn significant criticism for failing to do their due diligence before the trade, something that's only been intensified by Jonathan Kuminga's impressive start with the Atlanta Hawks where he's averaging over 21 points through three games.