Warriors can offer LeBron James something Knicks and Cavaliers can't

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks appear the three teams most likely to lure LeBron James if the superstar forward considers departing the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

Warriors insider Tim Kawakami believes the franchise is a “live option” to sign James this offseason, and Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office have a couple things they can offer the 4x MVP that can’t be matched by the Cavaliers or Knicks.

Warriors can offer LeBron James what the Cavs and Knicks can’t

James is likely to take a pay cut this offseason regardless of which team he joins or whether he sticks with the Lakers. However, Golden State, unlike Cleveland and New York, should at least be able to offer James the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, rather than ask him to go all the way down to a veteran minimum.

James has made hundreds of millions of dollars on and off the court over the past two decades, meaning a $12-13 million difference should necessarily factor too much into where he wants to play next season.

However, there can be a stature that's attached to being a veteran minimum player, and James may not want to play what's likely to be the final year of his legendary career on the lowest number possible.

The Warriors can also offer a much closer proximity to James' Los Angeles base. While the Cavaliers could provide the enthralling idea of an emotion-filled homecoming, the reality is that James and his family have set their lives up in L.A. over the last near-decade.

Warriors need LeBron more so than Cavaliers and Knicks

If James wants the best opportunity to win a fifth NBA championship, then there are multiple teams better placed than the Warriors to help make that happen. Does he want to join an already very good team though and ride on their back to a deep playoff run?

That's what he'd be doing by joining the Cavaliers or Knicks. The latter, in particular, could be indirectly making themselves less desirable to stars because of their run to the NBA Finals, even if they ultimately fall short against the San Antonio Spurs. After seeing the criticism that Kevin Durant received for joining Golden State a decade ago, it seems less likely that James or Giannis Antetokounmpo would want to land with New York following a Finals appearance.

In contrast, the Warriors finished this season outside the playoffs and 10th in the Western Conference. With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody sidelined by long-term injuries to start next season, Golden State arguably need James now more than they ever have.

The idea of being needed is appealing to anyone in any walk of life, and there's no doubt James would have the desire of remaining a top two or three player on a team, rather than end his career on a more quiet note.