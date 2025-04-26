The Golden State Warriors will be without Jimmy Butler for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Saturday, with the 6x All-Star not recovering in time to take his place according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Butler fell hard on a rebound during the first-quarter of Game 2 on Wednesday, exiting shortly after and not returning as the Warriors went on to suffer a 109-94 defeat that has the series tied at 1-1.

Jimmy Butler is out for the Warriors in Game 3 against the Rockets

The 35-year-old was cleared of structural damage in what was a best-case scenario from his MRI, leaving him with a deep glute contusion to try and manage. Butler was initially listed as questionable for Game 3, but hasn't recovered in time with the hope that he can now return for Game 4 on Monday.

Steve Kerr is completely revamping his starting lineup in Butler's absence, with Jonathan Kuminga set to take the veteran forward's place in the opening group. However, that isn't the only notable move, with Quinten Post also set to start in the front court alongside Kuminga and veteran Draymond Green.

The Warriors are expected to also place rookie center Quinten Post into the starting lineup tonight against the Rockets, joining Draymond Green and Kuminga in the frontcourt, sources said. https://t.co/TubRNH9f4z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2025

The decision to start Kuminga is just a big talking point given the 22-year-old was out of the rotation completely for three-straight games. Moses Moody's move to the bench may be even more notable though, particularly given the fourth-year wing has started in 31-straight games dating back to February 13.

Kuminga played 26 minutes after Butler exited in Game 2, though didn't full capitalize on the opportunity with just 11 points, three rebounds and two assists on 4-of-12 shooting from the floor. Still, it's clear that the Warriors believe they need to replace some of Butler's inside scoring and athleticism, with Kuminga best-placed to be able to provide that.

Golden State are set to have the services of Gary Payton II, with the veteran guard reportedly available according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 32-year-old was questionable due to a right shoulder strain, having suffered the injury in the first-quarter of Wednesday's game which subsequently saw him play just 12 minutes after 16 in Game 1.

The Warriors should also get more from starting shooting guard Brandin Podziemski after the 22-year-old battled food poisoning on Wednesday. Podziemski played only 14 minutes and went without a stat in Game 2, but hasn't been listed on the injury report in a positive sign given Kerr will probably need 30+ minutes from the second-year guard.

Even with the good news on Payton and Podziemski, the Warriors may face an uphill battle to take Game 3 given the loss of Butler who's completely flipped the state of the franchise since his arrival in early February.