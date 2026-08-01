Warriors' offseason failure sparks absurd calls to sign former MVP

The Golden State Warriors have yet to sign or trade for a rival player nearly a month through free agency, leaving fans frustrated and wondering what the front office will do with their remaining three roster spots.

We've subsequently reached that point of the offseason where the failure to make any roster moves is leading to some absurd calls, including the idea of signing former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Warriors' inactivity sparks absurd Russell Westbrook calls

Needless to say Golden State won't be acquiring Westbrook nor even show interest in the 37-year-old, but the fact we've reached this point is reflective of how desperate the situation has got and how dry the free agency market now is.

Westbrook remains unsigned after a sole season with the Sacramento Kings. We could be seeing a legendary NBA career come to a close, with reports even surfacing of international interest from teams in Greece and Israel.

After losing Pat Spencer to the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors don't particularly have a bonafide backup point guard behind 38-year-old Stephen Curry. Westbrook could actually fill a need from that standpoint, yet Golden State are far more likely to just lean on Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton, along with two-way contracted guard LJ Cryer, for ball-handling duties until Jimmy Butler returns from injury.

The Warriors only have 2 roster spots left after signing Draymond Green.



The remaining 2 spots I want the Warriors to sign: pic.twitter.com/3Y9A2zr4yY — jose ☔️ (@KlayForTrey) July 29, 2026

Even with his career winding down, his role limited and his impact on winning questioned, Westbrook does still put up numbers. He averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals in his lone year in Sacramento, including going for a massive 23-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple double against the Warriors in November.

Westbrook also earned Sixth Man of the Year votes in his previous two seasons with the L.A. Clippers and Denver Nuggets, but the fact he's now been on seven different teams since 2019 also proves why Golden State won't have interest.

Warriors linked to pair of alternative point guards in free agency

While there's been nothing to link the Warriors to Westbrook, they do reportedly have an interest in a pair of alternative point guards in Brandon Williams and Gabe Vincent. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Friday, Golden State are looking at Williams, Vincent, Kelly Olynyk and/or a reunion with Gary Payton II as possible options to round out their roster.

This isn't overly surprising given Curry will enter opening night as a 38-year-old who dealt with a worrisome knee injury late last season, and with Butler not expected to return until January or February at the earliest.

Hopefully Westbrook can get an opportunity elsewhere in the league to extend his career into a 19th season, but needless to say it would be truly shocking if that ends up being with the Warriors.