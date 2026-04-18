Warriors offseason fate set to be decided sooner than expected

The season came to a disappointing end for the Golden State Warriors on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, but the franchise won't have to wait long for their offseason fate to be well and truly dictated.

It's not hyperbole to suggest next month's draft lottery on May 10 could shape the future of the franchise, with the Warriors officially finishing with the 11th best odds and a 9.4% chance of jumping up into a top four pick.

Warriors offseason fate could be decided by lottery luck

Having infamously blown their pair of top 10 picks in 2020 and 2021 with James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State could desperately do with an infusion of youth and athleticism if that player was able to gel with the veteran core.

However, luck at the lottery would give the Warriors far more flexibility and optionality when it comes to offseason moves. As nice as it would be to get a future star from the draft, jumping up into the top four would undoubtedly bring a host of offers from rival teams for the front office to consider.

It would also give Golden State more to work with as they undertake an expected pursuit for another star this summer, having already been linked to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James.

For Antetokounmpo in particular, getting lucky at the lottery could be the difference in the Warriors being able to acquire the 2x MVP or not. Without a top four selection, Golden State might simply not have enough to appease the Milwaukee Bucks should they finally prove willing to move on from their superstar forward.

Draft lottery result has flow-on effects to rest of Warriors offseason

Needless to say, being able to acquire Antetokounmpo or another star could help incentivize other veterans to join the Warriors in free agency. Therefore, whatever happens at the lottery will have trickle down effects not only on their trade plans, but also on free agency and their ability to round out what they hope is a championship-level roster.

Golden State only have six players currently fully contracted for next season, meaning they'll have a host of decisions to be made on the roster, many of which could be influenced by what happens at the lottery.

As much as Friday's result was disappointing, being able to retain their lottery pick might prove the best outcome for the Warriors depending on what happens on May 10 and the actual draft in June.