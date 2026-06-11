Warriors offseason must include controversial Jimmy Butler trade

The Golden State Warriors have to trade Jimmy Butler.

That is a bold statement, and no rule will force the Warriors to move on from their star forward as he recovers from tearing his ACL. In fact, they have thus far communicated internally and externally that they would like to keep him around to set up a return late next season.

The Warriors aren't good enough

The problem is that the Warriors played a lot of this past season without Butler, and they were not good enough. Stephen Curry’s absence obviously torpedoed their playoff chances, but even with Curry in the lineup, this team didn’t have enough juice to be a clear playoff team.

The Western Conference is packed with young and improving teams, from the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs to the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have superstars of their own. The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are coming on.

Steve Kerr was convinced to return for another two years. Curry is under contract. Draymond Green has such a special bond and proved he still has it in the biggest moments in the Warriors’ Play-In Tournament victory over the LA Clippers. It seems like a mountain this team will never scale to trade Green.

Will the Warriors take that trio and waddle through a lottery season on purpose? Will they waste the twilight of Curry’s prime? These three franchise icons have joined together for one or two last rides. Will that ride be straight into a ditch?

Warriors must make a change

The Warriors have to make a change, and a big one. They need someone they can trust to be a part of another playoff run. Butler may not be ready for that even by next April. Moses Moody likewise might be out most or all of the season. That’s not good enough.

Kerr, Curry and Draymond deserve a real chance, and that means a big swing. Giannis Antetokounmpo may be on the table. Other stars could be moved. The incoming star is not clear.

The outgoing one is. It has to be Jimmy Butler. He bonded quickly with Curry, yes, and he played well in Steve Kerr’s system. It would be fantastic to have a healthy Butler with this group next season. They didn't get to see what that group would look like in 2025, and they were again robbed in 2026. Perhaps this is the group that could truly make a run.

They won’t have that chance, however, not with Butler and Moody coming off significant injuries. And with Butler making $56.8 million next season, the Warriors are in a bind. That salary slot has to go toward a star-level player, not a recovering 37-year-old who cannot be relied upon next year, after his unfortunate injury torpedoed this season.

No one likely wants to trade Jimmy Butler, but they must overcome that. Curry deserves better. Kerr and Draymond and Warriors fans deserve better. They deserve a real chance to play meaningful basketball next postseason.

And that requires trading Jimmy Butler.