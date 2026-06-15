Warriors' offseason plan could be revealed before free agency even begins

NBA free agency may still be over two weeks away, but the offseason plan for the Golden State Warriors could be revealed well before that given they're now eligible to negotiate contracts with their own free agents after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Veteran duo Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, in particular, center around everything the Warriors plan to do this offseason, and their decisions are going to have significant ramifications on what we see afterwards.

Warriors' offseason plans could be revealed before free agency

Green is especially interesting because he holds a $27.6 million player option that he could simply opt into, but more likely is that the former Defensive Player of the Year opts out and negotiates a new multi-year deal at a lower annual salary.

If Green and the Warriors do agree on a new deal, that could open up access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception depending on what the number is for both him and Porzingis if the veteran center also negotiates a new deal with the franchise.

That would suggest Golden State believe that can acquire a major player with that non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and perhaps more specifically, that they have a legitimate chance of signing LeBron James away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Green alternatively opts into his deal, that suggests James is unlikely to head to the Bay Area, and that any big move the Warriors make would come from trading Green's contract rather than making a significant splash in free agency.

Along with Green and Porzingis, Golden State are also able to negotiate deals with Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton (both hold player options) and other notable free agents Quinten Post (restricted), Gary Payton II, Seth Curry and Pat Spencer (all unrestricted).

NBA draft could also reveal Warriors' offseason plans

The 2026 NBA Draft will also take place between now and free agency, with the Warriors crucially holding the 11th overall pick which could influence decisions the franchise makes elsewhere on the roster.

For example, what if Golden State select 7'3" big man Aday Mara? What will that say about Porzingis' future with the team? There's also a chance the Warriors could trade down or into a second first-round pick, something that could end the tenure of a veteran player who may have otherwise taken that roster spot.

Golden State's roster won't be finalized until after free agency begins and perhaps not completely until much later in the offseason, yet so much of what they can or will do will be dictated by what happens in the next two weeks before the window actually opens.