Warriors on red alert again after Giannis-Bucks relationship deteriorates further

Even more drama surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will surely raise the eyebrows of those in the Golden State Warriors front office ahead of a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

The Warriors were arguably the strongest team desiring to pull Antetokounmpo out of Milwaukee ahead of February's trade deadline, and now controversy over the superstar forward's playing status points to even more likelihood of a trade during the summer.

Warriors should be on alert again after latest Giannis drama

Antetokounmpo hasn't appeared in the last 10 games and has seemingly been shut down by the Bucks for the rest of the season, but the 2x MVP has now spoken out publicly about his displeasure over the franchise's decision.

"For somebody to come and tell me to not play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face. So, I don’t know where the relationship goes from there," Antetokounmpo said (via Eric Nehm of The Athletic). “I don’t know what game is being played right here, I just don’t wanna be a part of it.”

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday night, the NBA is set to investigate the situation with the Bucks and Antetokounmpo at odds over his playing status after the team was officially eliminated from Play-In Tournament contention.

Both Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have told league investigators different stories: Milwaukee informed the NBA that it doesn't believe Giannis is ready and actually wants to play; Giannis informed the NBA he wants to play but the team will not medically clear him, sources said. https://t.co/XAYU72V8Dx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2026

Antetokounmpo has appeared in just six of Milwaukee's past 33 games, and has only played in 36 games all season where he's averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 62.4% shooting from the floor.

The 31-year-old's future was the biggest source of league-wide speculation before the trade deadline, with the Warriors among multiple teams strongly pursuing a deal for Antetokounmpo to which the Bucks ultimately rejected.

Latest Giannis drama points to imminent offseason trade

This most recent situation points to the relationship between Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee further deteriorating, with a clear lack of communication evident as the 10x All-Star declares that "nobody has ever approached me (about) not playing or whatever the plan is.”

With only one guaranteed year of his contract remaining, Antetokounmpo will seemingly have more control over his future in the summer, including whether a trade takes place and what his ultimate destination will be.

Antetokounmpo will undoubtedly remain top of Golden State's wish-list heading into the offseason, but a move could be complicated and require a sign-and-trade considering the Warriors currently have only six contracted players for next season.