Warriors once dream target just got less valuable after reported contract demand

When reports of the Chicago Bulls interest in Jonathan Kuminga emerged earlier in free agency, there was one name on the lips of Golden State Warriors fans as a dream target in case of a sign-and-trade scenario.

Coby White was seen as not only a fit for the Warriors as a third offensive scorer/creator that they need, but with a $12.9 million salary was also a player who could be realistically targeted while avoiding the constraints of base-year compensation rules in Kuminga's free agency.

Those dreams were realistic at a point too when Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times reported on draft night that the "Bulls remain in active discussions to move (Lozno) Ball or White." With Ball on the move to the Cleveland Cavaliers shortly after, trade speculation surrounding White has since died down.

Coby White will be asking for a huge contract extension

While White may remain an excellent short-term addition and return for Kuminga if a sign-and-trade took place, his long-term fit would be a major question mark and perhaps be enough to turn Golden State off even if Chicago placed the 25-year-old on the trade table.

With the Bulls currently negotiating with their own restricted free agent in Josh Giddey, they're doing so while under the assumption that White will ask for at least the same if not more as a free agent next offseason.

"The Bulls, of course, are bracing amid the Giddey negotiations for the prospect of Coby White seeking a four-year deal worth more than the $30 million-per-season pact that Giddey has sought when White is the Chicago backcourt cornerstone eligible for a nine-figure deal next summer," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on Monday.

White on his current contract is incredibly valuable, but he suddenly becomes far less so if he's asking for $120+ million. With Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green tied up for the next two seasons, White probably isn't quite the level of player the Warriors would be willing to sacrifice their 2027 flexibility for.

You then have the case of Brandin Podziemski and how White's arrival would impact the 22-year-old. Podziemski will be extension eligible next offseason and could easily ask for north of $20 million per year based on his production over the last two years.

Golden State aren't going to pay White and Podziemski in excess of $50 million combined, let alone when you factor in Stephen Curry likely remaining on $50+ million himself on his next contract beyond 2027.

Sure the Warriors could target White as an instant hit of offense for one season, but they're unlikely to trade Kuminga for a player they'll face a similar issue with next year and who they probably know deep down they won't be able to pay.