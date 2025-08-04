Warriors once ideal big man becomes available three years too late

There was once a time when Kevin Love would have been the ideal big man for the Golden State Warriors, yet the days of him as an All-Star level or even high-quality rotation player are now beyond reach.

Love is still plotting his next NBA move, having been traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the Miami Heat’s acquisition of Norman Powell earlier this offseason that also saw John Collins land with the L.A. Clippers.

Kevin Love’s availability comes three years too late for the Warriors

With still only nine contracted players on their roster as the Jonathan Kuminga saga plays out, the Warriors have found themselves linked to just about anyone that’s still remaining on the free agency market.

Love could probably be classified as a free agent, with a buyout expected after NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the “5x All-Star is actively exploring potential pathways out of Utah.”

First, Love and his camp have to find a team actually willing to sign him. While undoubtedly a big name, his diminishing impact on the court may mean that’s easier said than done. His stature as a skilled 3-point shooter, passer and strong rebounder would be a perfect fit in the Golden State system, but unfortunately it’s about three years too late.

Once Love accepted a bench role with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season, he began to thrive and immediately finished second in Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 39.2% shooting from 3-point range.

Love was surprisingly bought out mid-way through the following season, joining now Warrior star Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat and becoming an 18-minute per game rotation piece as the franchise stunningly pushed through to the NBA Finals.

A combination of injuries and personal issues limited the 36-year-old to just 23 appearances last season, averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds on a paltry 35.7% shooting from the floor in 10.9 minutes per game.

Could a reunion with Butler now be in the works at the Warriors? Those numbers would suggest not, and so too the expectation that Golden State will eventually sign Al Horford who while over two years older, has remained a far more impactful player in recent times.

Perhaps if the Horford signing was to fall through, then Golden State could look at Love as a much less desirable alternative. But until then, it’s likely he remains simply a former Finals rival who would have once made for a perfect fit alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the now departed Klay Thompson.