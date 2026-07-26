Warriors have one obvious move left to save failed offseason

The Golden State Warriors remain the only team in the NBA who haven't brought in a single player via trade or free agency this offseason, and the front office is drawing significant criticism after missing out on LeBron James who announced his shock move to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

It's hard to see too many moves the Warriors can make to turn the tide of public negativity over a failed offseason, but finally completing a trade for Trey Murphy III would be something the front office can do to save things and raise optimism entering next season.

Warriors can save their offseason with Trey Murphy III trade

Murphy has been a Warrior target dating back to last offseason, yet landing a trade for the New Orleans Pelicans wing feels more neccessary than ever given James' move to the 76ers and the underwhelming options left in free agency.

Golden State don't have another offensive option who could reliably support Stephen Curry while Jimmy Butler remains sidelined by injury, but Murphy could fill that gap while sitting at a salary that would allow the front office to keep their six-time All-Star.

In the wake of the James news on Friday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Warriors have checked in on Murphy on multiple occasions, only they've yet to hit the asking price set by the Pelicans.

"Despite not being a star-level player, the Warriors have also contacted the Pelicans multiple times regarding Trey Murphy III, offering a deal centered around two first-round picks for the 26-year-old, sources said. New Orleans has not changed their asking price of three first-round picks for Murphy and a young player they can add to their core, something the Dubs do not have to offer," Siegel wrote.

Golden State simply don't have enough players with star-level upside. If it takes Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody or Gui Santos, the Warriors should be willing to include them for a player who's improved in each of his five years and who averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals on 47% shooting from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

Warriors again coming from a place of desperation in trade talks

The problem for Golden State is that after missing on James, and countless other big name targets in recent years, they have very little leverage in trade negotiations. There's already speculation on social media over Stephen Curry's future, and the Warriors might still need to make a big move to ensure their greatest ever player finishes his legendary career with the franchise.

On the other hand, perhaps the Warriors aren't desperate at all. They appear not only content but actually eager to run it back with a team that missed the playoffs last season, and there's no doubt they'll be trying to project that attitude to maintain leverage in trade talks.

Trading for Murphy is still the move Golden State can make to help deliver their fanbase hope over the short and long-term, yet recent history also suggests they're highly unlikely to be able to get it done.