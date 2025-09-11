Warriors can only grant Draymond's wish if non-stop Horford rumors are true

The Al Horford situation has been a weird one for the Golden State Warriors this summer. But if the Dubs can end up completing this signing, they're going to grant the wish of Draymond Green instantly.

The Warriors have unfortunately had a pretty quiet offseason thus far due to the drama revolving around the Jonathan Kuminga saga. It really doesn't seem like Golden State is going to be able to complete any kind of sign-and-trade involving Kuminga at this point.

What's probably going to end up happening is that the Warriors will just have to take the proverbial L and allow Kuminga to sign the qualifying offer, which will open them up to the possible situation of losing him for nothing next summer. But at least at that point, you aren't sitting around anymore waiting for something to happen.

Once something finally happens with Kuminga, then Golden State will be able to move forward with completing the Horford signing. Rumors as of right now are that the situation with Kuminga could be coming to a close. If that's the case, then Horford's move to the Bay Area won't be far off either. It's been a long time coming, but making this move official is going to be big.

Getting the Al Horford signing completed will benefit Draymond

In my mind, much bigger than people are making it out to be, really. This isn't just about the Warriors having a rock-solid center option once again. It's about what that means for the rest of the players on this roster. Namely, Draymond Green.

For some time now, Green has been forced to hold it down at the center position a little bit more than he should be asked to. Kevon Looney's production unfortunately took a hit over the course of the last few seasons, and Draymond was getting asked to play the small-ball five quite a lot.

Draymond Green is one of the most impactful defensive players of a generation. But that doesn't mean that he can't still be put in positions where his effectiveness is limited. Playing out of position and not seeing nearly as many reps at the four is one of thse situations.

So of course, he would stand to massively benefit if the Warriors can actually finish up signing Al Horford. Green would be far more comfortable logging extended minutes at power forward, and letting Horford hold down the paint.

I think Horford is being seen as a relatively minor potential addition by the national audience. But if Golden State can get him on board, it will shift their odds of being one of the top teams in the West this coming season in a big way.