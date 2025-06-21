Warriors only have one solution to appease fans in Jonathan Kuminga trade

Given only 50% of Jonathan Kuminga's next contract will count as outgoing salary for the Golden State Warriors, finding reasonable value for the franchise in a sign-and-trade is becoming increasingly problematic ahead of free agency.

It's perhaps the key reason why Kuminga's return to the Warriors could be considered more likely than not, but there's still a way for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to thread the needle by obtaining a similarly young player of significant talent.

Coby White may be the most obvious solution in a sign-and-trade

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has quickly emerged as a prominent trade candidate for Golden State this offseason, with the stars potentially aligning for a deal to be struck between the two teams in the coming weeks.

The Bulls have reported interest in Kuminga as a target, but also face their own restricted free agency equation with young guard Josh Giddey. Given White is eligible for a significant pay rise next offseason, it's unlikely that Chicago want to pay both he and Giddey over the long-term.

Chicago could therefore have interest in a White-Kuminga swap, not because they think the Warrior forward is a markedly better player, but because he offers a threat in the front court rather than the back court.

White was again mentioned as a trade target possibility on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, with Tim Kawakami specifically stating that he's "the level of player we're talking about that is gettable for Kuminga." The 25-year-old makes just $12.9 million on the final year of his contract, making him an acquirable target in a Kuminga sign-and-trade and one that may interest Golden State.

While a guard with questionable defense may not be exactly what the Warriors need, they do need a legitimate third scorer and shot-creator to support the aging duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Kuminga does present as that solution, but White's far superior shooting skills might make him a far better fit around the current Golden State core.

He's also far more proven as a primary option within an NBA offense, with the former seventh overall pick averaging a career-high 20.1 points this season on 45.3% shooting from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.

The most ideal outcome for the Warriors may be to retain Kuminga, then trade for White separately in a deal involving their other 2021 lottery pick in Moses Moody, along with the necessary draft assets to make it happen.

Yet if it does end up as a Kuminga sign-and-trade, White may be the only solution where Warrior fans feel comfortable and appeased with what the franchise gets back for their enigmatic forward.