Warriors only have themselves to blame for failed mid-season trade

Dennis Schroder's time with the Golden State Warriors will hardly go down as a memorable one, having appeared in just 24 games for the franchise before being traded less than two months after he was acquired.

From his debut game with the team which resulted in a disastrous 51-point loss, things never went well for Schroder or the Warriors who held an 11-13 record during his brief tenure. If anything Schroder's struggles actually proved a blessing in disguise, making it easier for Golden State to trade for Jimmy Butler in which his contract was vital in matching salaries.

The Warriors only have themselves to blame for failed Dennis Schroder trade

Yet when it comes to Schroder's wild up-and-down season, the Warriors seem to be the odd one out. The veteran guard became such a obvious trade target initially because of his hot start to the season with the Brooklyn Nets where he averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists on efficient shooting percentages.

Now since ending up with the Detroit Pistons as part of the Butler trade, Schroder has returned to being a positive winning influence. While similar shooting struggles have persisted, the plus-minus numbers don't lie when it comes to the contrasting impact between the Warriors and Pistons.

Whereas Schroder was a cumulative -130 in his 628 total minutes with Golden State, he finished the regular season as a +60 in 705 minutes with Detroit. The 31-year-old's impact was on display throughout the Pistons' playoff opener against the New York Knicks, with Schroder helping the visitors to a surprise eight-point lead entering the fourth-quarter on Saturday.

Schröder block to Beasley layup.

Schröder AST to Beasley triple.

Beasley shimmy.



This Pistons sequence to take a 7-point lead 🔥🔥🔥



DET-NYK | Game 1 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/JnRupHyLqK — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2025

Schroder had eight points, three assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes off the bench, but it was his defense on Knicks star Jalen Brunson that was most impressive. Unfortunately for he and the Pistons, they gave up a 21-0 fourth-quarter run that saw the hosts emerge with a 123-112 win at Madison Square Garden.

Given Schroder has now been a positive influence for a number of different teams, the Warriors really have no one to blame but themselves for the fact it didn't work out in the Bay. It was an awkward fit from the outset given the contrasting styles, and Golden State's efforts to plug a square peg in a round hole failed miserably.

Was it a regretful trade though? Probably not when you consider it set the Warriors on a path to land Butler which has completely revamped the team, the season, and even the overall outlook on the franchise moving forward.