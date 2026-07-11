Warriors get optimistic LeBron James update they've been waiting for

The twists and turns continue when it comes to LeBron James' free agency, and this time things may have turned somewhat back in the favor of the Golden State Warriors.

After instantly becoming favorites to sign James at the start of free agency, momentum has largely been going against the Warriors in the past week, or at least until a notable update from NBA insider Jake Fischer while at summer league on Saturday.

Warriors get optimistic LeBron James update after recent pessimism

Despite recent pessimism of Golden State's chances and growing speculation that James could be headed back for a third stint at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Fischer reports that the Warriors are still very much in the mix to sign the superstar forward.

"I do think the Warriors are still as involved as any team. I want to say that too. As much as the reunion with Cleveland and Miami would be storybook, this new all star team, traveling team USA kind of circus, high entertainment value thing that would exist is GS, is something that is still very much on the table," Fischer said Saturday on a Bleacher Report live stream.

This is perhaps the most optimistic report on the Warriors' hopes from a major insider over the past week, leaving some renewed anticipation over a potential pairing of James and franchise superstar Stephen Curry in the Bay Area.

The reality is there's still no concrete and firm understanding of what James is going to do, or when he's even going to make a decision with other moves remaining on hold as the league waits on the 4x MVP.

Warriors could benefit from LeBron James taking his time

Not only is Fischer's report good news for Golden State, but the longer James takes his time, the more it may benefit them given what's happening at the Washington Wizards with Anthony Davis.

The Warriors' interest in adding both Davis and James has been widely reported, yet the Wizards have no shown no real interest in trading the 10x All-Star who was only acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in February.

That could change as we draw closer to August 6 when Davis becomes extension-eligible, potentially giving Golden State a stronger chance of pulling off a trade that would then open up the path to gaining James' signature in free agency.

For now Fischer's report is positive reinforcement that the Warriors are still in the race for James, though a final decision from the 41-year-old could still be some time away.