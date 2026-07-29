Warriors painfully priced out of six-time All-Star after Draymond Green contract

The options are thinning for the Golden State Warriors to round out their roster in free agency, and even more so when you consider that Draymond Green's new contract essentially prices the franchise out of targeting DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan had been linked to the Warriors earlier in the month as a potential backup plan if they missed out on LeBron James. Yet since the superstar forward rejected Golden State in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, there's been no reports suggesting the franchise is looking at DeRozan who was waived-and-stretched by the Sacramento Kings earlier in the offseason.

Draymond Green contract prices Warriors out of DeMar DeRozan

The lack of recent reporting suggests the Warriors might not have any interest in DeRozan anyway, but Green's new deal all but confirms that the six-time All-Star won't be making his way to the Bay Area.

Green's one-year, $27.7 million deal takes Golden State into the first apron and only with minimum contracts to offer as they round out their roster. Even as a 37-year-old, DeRozan was productive enough with Sacramento last year to suggest he won't be willing to take a minimum deal.

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald stated as much on Tuesday as teams continue to pursue DeRozan, including the Heat and surprisingly the Washington Wizards who still have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

We mentioned on Saturday that teams with midlevel money are interested in DeRozan; Shams said Wizards (which have all of $15 M midlevel) are among those teams. (As much as DeRozan likes Heat, there is certainly no eagerness to take a minimum deal after averaging 18.4 ppg and… https://t.co/7Z6Qbd2JN1 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 28, 2026

DeRozan is not only the most high-profile player that remains unsigned nearly a month through free agency, but he presents as the best candidate for the Warriors if they want to find offensive support for Stephen Curry, and to replace Jimmy Butler while he recovers from his torn ACL injury.

Warriors may not view DeMar DeRozan as fitting next season's plans

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Tuesday in the wake of the Green signing, the Warriors are comfortable running it back while not viewing themselves as a contender. If that's the case and this is just a bridge year, why add DeRozan when you could just give extra minutes and opportunity to the likes of Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos and Will Richard?

Signing DeRozan would be an acknowledgement that he might help Golden State win some games early in the season, and then once Butler returns they could be fully-formed and try to make some noise in the postseason.

Alas, this all appears like a hypothetical discussion given no recent reporting and the fact Green's new deal only allows the Warriors to offer a minimum deal which DeRozan isn't likely to take.