Warriors are painfully wasting key veteran duo after Jimmy Butler injury

Jimmy Butler's season-ending ACL injury was so disappointing in a number of respects for the Golden State Warriors, but not many more so than the fact it's wasting incredible production from two key veterans.

Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton were again huge in Sunday's upset win over the Denver Nuggets, combing for 42 points as the Warriors produced a stunning fourth-quarter without Butler, Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green.

Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton production is going to waste

Horford had a rough start to life at the Warriors before dealing with a sciatica injury, but in the near two months since his return on Christmas Day, the 39-year-old has delivered just what the franchise envisioned when they stole him away from the Boston Celtics in free agency.

Melton has been a huge piece for Golden State ever since returning from his own ACL injury in early December, having led the team in plus-minus while averaging the third-most points on the team since that point.

As proven in Sunday's remarkable win over the Nuggets, Horford and Melton's production isn't being wasted during the regular season. However, with Butler on the sidelines, the Warriors are still going to struggle to have the level of star power needed to reach the second-round of the playoffs, let alone the Conference or NBA Finals.

Not only are Horford and Melton productive players, but they're experienced enough to know full well that they can be trusted come the postseason. The other incredible aspect is they're making less than $9 million combined this season, having been major free agent steals the front office deserves credit for.

It's these kind of incredibly valuable veterans on cheap contracts that championship teams usually need to reach the mountaintop. If not for Butler's injury, perhaps that could have been the Warriors despite their underwhelming start to the season.

It's what makes the Butler injury all the more devastating -- the fact Golden State did actually have the makings of a team who could threaten come the postseason. Perhaps they can be so next season, but there will be question marks on Butler's ability after a 12-month absence, not to mention Curry will be 39-years-old by the time next year's playoffs roll around.

There's also the question of whether Horford and Melton will still be on the team. Both hold player options for next season, and even if they're still with the Warriors, Melton will likely be on a far bigger contract that makes him less valuable than what he is right now.

The fact we're unlikely to see Horford and Melton do their thing deep in the playoffs is a real shame, albeit not the Warriors fault and just the outcome of really heart-breaking injury misfortune.