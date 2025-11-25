Warriors pair gifted window of opportunity to save their NBA careers

Things aren't looking great for the Golden State Warriors amid a three-game losing streak, with injury issues also starting to mount ahead of Monday's meeting with the Utah Jazz.

Yet the absence of Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford could be a blessing in disguise for Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gui Santos, potentially gifting the young pair an opportunity to save their careers not only with the Warriors, but perhaps in the league in general.

Warriors duo have chance to save their NBA careers

To say the careers of Jackson-Davis and Santos are on the line might sound like hyperbole, but it's really not when you consider their respective contract situations and their place within Steve Kerr's rotation to start the season.

Jackson-Davis has a $2.4 million player option for next season, yet the third-year center first has to make sure he gets past the January 10 deadline for this year's salary. After an impressive first season that saw him just miss out on All-Rookie Second Team honors, Jackson-Davis has transitioned from starting center to regularly being outside the rotation in the past 12 months.

The 25-year-old's playing time and subsequent production is again down from last season, having racked up seven DNPs through the first 18 games while playing double digit minutes on just five occasions.

But with Horford to miss at least the next three games due to sciatic irritation, and Green ruled out from Monday's matchup against the Jazz with a foot sprain, Jackson-Davis will almost assuredly get his chance to impress with significant and meaningful minutes.

The same can be said for Santos who is on an expiring contract and whose deal also isn't fully guaranteed until January 10. The Brazilian forward has seen five DNPs this season and is averaging a career-low 7.3 minutes per game, having played more than 10 minutes just four times so far.

Kuminga will miss his sixth-straight game on Monday due to knee tendinitis, but the opportunity hasn't really come Santos' way despite playing the same position at a similar size. Instead, those minutes have been going to Gary Payton II as a more veteran player who Kerr clearly has greater trust in.

However, with Horford and Green now also sidelined, Santos should also see some playing time within a depleted Golden State frontcourt. With Green's injury only likely to be minor, this a must-sieze opportunity for the 23-year-old whose career looks uncertain beyond this season.

The fact is that the Warriors could theoretically waive Jackson-Davis and/or Santos at anytime prior to January 10. That in itself puts their careers in some level of jeopardy, meaning they simply have to capitalize whenever playing time comes their way.