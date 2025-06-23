Kevin Durant's blockbuster move to the Houston Rockets on Sunday opens up a whole range of subsequent questions, including how it could impact the Golden State Warriors beyond just a huge trade between two Western Conference rivals.

From a Phoenix Suns perspective, much of the focus is now going to center on the future of Bradley Beal whose time in the Valley has been an unmitigated disaster and undoubtedly played a major role in the eventual Durant trade.

Bradley Beal could become an ideal free agent target for the Warriors

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports Network has previously stated there's a zero percent chance that Beal is on the Suns next season, going as far as to suggest a radical buyout despite the 3x All-Star having two years and over $110 million still remaining on his contract.

Gambadoro has now doubled down on his thoughts following the Durant trade, telling the Kevin O'Connor Show that "they will either trade him or they will buy him out" and that "I don't think there is any scenario where Bradley Beal comes back and plays for the Suns."

Bradley Beal will get traded or bought out by the Phoenix Suns, per @Gambo987. https://t.co/UqivPqN4Eb pic.twitter.com/OrMRuGz1ei — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 22, 2025

When Gambadoro first floated the potential of a buyout months ago, he mentioned the Warriors, along with the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs, as teams who could having interest in Beal as a free agent.

That conversation has reared its head again in the wake of the Durant trade, particularly given the biggest asset the Suns got in return was a young explosive guard who will presumably only eat into Beal's minutes and role were he to remain.

Golden State need an injection of offense this season, and for all the downsides to Beal on an horrendous $50+ million per year contract, he instantly becomes a lot more palatable on a deal worth less than $15 million per season.

Thoughts on Beal at the mle if he gets bought out by the Suns? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tDuhE0dhVK — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 22, 2025

Beal still averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists on a dysfunctional Suns team, shooting an efficient 49.7% from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range. The 31-year-old still had 12 games in excess of 25 points, demonstrating the sort of scoring prowess that the Warriors currently lack on the roster.

Golden State's ability to actually acquire Beal will still be determined by a range of factors beyond just whether or not Phoenix buy him out. What happens with Jonathan Kuminga and other decisions in free agency or via trade will determine where the Warriors end up with their payroll, and therefore what they can offer Beal or whether they can acquire him at all. Remember, teams above the first tax apron cannot sign buyout players who previously made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

If Beal is bought out and the Warriors have the ability to explore a move for the veteran guard, then they should absolute explore it despite how low his reputation has fallen over the past 18-24 months.