Warriors have perfect Al Horford replacement already awaiting them in free agency

Al Horford has found some form for the Golden State Warriors since returning from injury over the past month, but the future of the veteran center beyond this season is still very much up in the air.

Horford has a player $6 million player option for next season, allowing him to potentially opt and head into retirement, or to another team for what would be a 20th NBA season. If the Warriors suddenly find themselves in a situation where they need another veteran stretch big, they may have a replacement already lined up in the form of Nikola Vucevic.

Nikola Vucevic could prove Al Horford replacement in free agency

Vucevic has been in trade rumors for what feels like forever, including being a prominent name linked to the Warriors before last season's deadline. Passing on the 35-year-old proved the right decision given they got Horford this past offseason, leaving Vucevic to remain with the Bulls where he's expected to stay now beyond this deadline, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Thursday.

"It's believed that Vučević, should he enter free agency this summer after playing out his three-year deal with the Bulls, will generate some strong interest from teams looking at a longtime starter believed to be open to a more complementary role in the right situation … similar to Al Horford during last summer's free agency," Fischer wrote.

If Vucevic does hit free agency and Horford was to depart, it could be a natural fit for Golden State who are still looking to address their center rotation. While Vucevic isn't anywhere near the defender Horford is, he's arguably a better offensive player and rebounder who's remained a very productive player.

While not quite at the same numbers as last season, Vucevic is still averaging 16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting over 50% from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range on nearly five attempts per game.

The real question might be how much of a pay cut Vucevic is willing to take, with the Montenegrin currently on the final season of a three-year, $60 million contract. Having never won a playoff series in his 15-year career, perhaps he's willing to take enough of a discount to enter Golden State's price range.

With Horford holding a player option, Trayce Jackson-Davis a team option and Quinten Post hitting restricted free agency, the Warriors will have some decisions to make when it comes to their center rotation.