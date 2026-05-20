Warriors have perfect trade partner for ambitious double move

The Golden State Warriors desire to get younger is likely to start with the 11th overall pick at next month's NBA draft, but perhaps we shouldn't rule out an ambitious move for not one, but two first-round picks this year.

In a notably strong draft, it might make sense for the Warriors to trade down and acquire two first-round selections, and fortunately they have the perfect partner to make that happen in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder draft plans could create opportunity for Warriors

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Tuesday, the Thunder are likely to trade their current picks in next month's draft because they only have one roster spot available -- a stark contrast to the Warriors who have only six players fully under contract at present.

Oklahoma City currently possess the 12th and 17th selections, along with the 37th pick, in this year's draft. While Sam Presti would almost certainly like to move into the top 10 in any consolidation trade, perhaps Golden State could still take advantage considering they've got the pick before at 11.

Could the Warriors trade the 11th pick and another asset -- perhaps a top 12 protected future pick -- for pick 12 and 17? There could be the framework of a deal there that may benefit both parties.

REPORT: The Thunder are fully expected to trade their picks 12, 17, and 37 to try and move into the top 10, per @WindhorstESPN 🤯



OKC only has ONE roster spot available and wouldn’t be able to draft all three players. pic.twitter.com/BtED0Zd2Bh — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) May 20, 2026

A trade would have to be under the proviso that OKC are targeting a player they think Golden State will take at 11, while Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office would have to believe they can get greater value with two first-rounders in this draft specifically.

Dunleavy may be willing to take the gamble given his recent draft success since taking over as general manager at the Warriors. He's only had one first-round pick to use in his first three drafts, but taking Brandin Podziemski at 19 has certainly been proven a hit.

Warriors could kickstart post Stephen Curry era at upcoming draft

Not only would obtaining two first-round picks grant Steve Kerr's desire for younger legs entering next season, but it could also kickstart the franchise's build for the post Stephen Curry era in a much more meaningful way.

Golden State should have done a far better job at prioritizing the Curry timeline in the past five years, but as the superstar guard reaches 38-years-old and the pointy end of his career, now might be the time to actually look ahead.

After essentially wasting three lottery picks across 2020 and 2021, the Warriors' future beyond Curry looks fairly bleak right now. Adding two first-rounders in this draft could change that complexion, and the Thunder might just be the team to help provide it.