Warriors pile more pain on themselves with latest horror meltdown

There's few things more painful than blowing a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, but that's even more the case when it comes in overtime on the first night of a back-to-back.

That's exactly what the Golden State Warriors did to themselves on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, falling to a 141-127 defeat at Scotiabank Arena thanks to another offensive meltdown when it comes to turnovers and ball security.

Warriors meltdown in Toronto snaps three-game winning streak

Golden State led by 12 with under eight minutes in the final period, only to be outscored by 26 from there on as they fell back to a .500 record on the season. The Warriors racked up another 20 turnovers on the night, including some crucial ones late in regulation and three in a row in what was a disastrous end to the third-quarter.

The visitors still had an opportunity to win the game with the scores tied and what should have been the final possession, only for Stephen Curry to turn it over with what was ruled an offensive foul with 2.4 seconds remaining.

Draymond Green forced Brandon Ingram into a miss at the buzzer on the other end, but the Raptors dominated overtime in all facets and including on the glass where Scottie Barnes sensationally had nine offensive rebounds and 25 total boards for the game.

Final in Toronto pic.twitter.com/WoLhtG0Ufu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 28, 2025

Curry had put the Warriors in a winnable position with 39 points on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line, yet he too like his team faded down the stretch. Green found his shooting form with four triples and a season-high 21 points, while Jimmy Butler added 19 but on only 6-of-16 shooting from the floor.

Golden State's inability to handle increased defensive pressure and double teams from the Raptors was glaring, further proving a lack of reliable ball-handlers which may need to be addressed going into the trade deadline.

Turnovers have always been prevalent over the last decade, but the Warriors no longer have the overwhelming amount of talent to overcome such issues. That's been the case in so many games already this season, and once again proved the case on Sunday as they quite literally through away a win that was right there for the taking.

Give some credit to the Raptors who played with fire and energy, but this was an opponent who'd won just four of their past 13 games including a last start defeat to the lowly Washington Wizards.

The Warriors will now have to regroup and bounce-back quickly in what now appears like a tricky second night of a back-to-back in Brooklyn on Monday.