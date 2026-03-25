Warriors plans for Kristaps Porzingis are clear after insider's latest comments

Kristaps Porzingis is starting to build a compelling case to remain with the Golden State Warriors beyond this season, with a clear plan for the franchise to retain the veteran center rather than just using the Jonathan Kuminga trade as a salary dump.

ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne recently spoke on just how highly the Warriors rate Porzingis, having acquired the former All-Star big from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kuminga and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield last month.

Warriors have clear plan to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis

Speaking to 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs prior to Monday's overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks, Shelburne stated that the Warriors love Porzingis despite the 30-year-old having appeared in only eight games with the franchise to date.

"I think they absolutely love Porzingis. He is the prototypical Steve Kerr player. He's a perfect five for them. He's what they've always been looking for. A five that can shoot, that can handle...He's the best ceiling raiser in the NBA...He leads to winning," Shelburne said.

"I think [the Warriors] absolutely love Porzingis. He is the prototypical Steve Kerr player. He's a perfect 5 for them...He's the best ceiling raiser in the NBA...He leads to winning." 🙌



- @ramonashelburne on @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/8KA3a1Blzz — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 23, 2026

These comments would suggest the Warriors are eager to bring back Porzingis in free agency, though the exact value and the sort of contract it will take remains to be seen and will clearly dictate whether he does return.

Shelburne also spoke on Porzingis' market and the fact Golden State may have an advantage because of the mystery and lack of clarity over his health, having already missed six-straight games from February 22 to March 5 due to illness.

Porzingis has appeared in only eight of a possible 21 games thus far with the Warriors, one of which he departed during the first-half on Friday against the Detroit Pistons with lower back soreness. He's only played 25 games overall this season, and has played more than 57 in a season just once in the past nine years.

Kristaps Porzingis has already proved his value to the Warriors

Despite all the availability issues, Porzingis has still proven himself an excellent player when he takes the floor. After missing Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to the back concern, he immedietly returned on Monday in Dallas and dropped 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.

Porzingis has now scored 20+ points in three of his past five games, including going for 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in last Monday's win over another of his former teams in the Washington Wizards.

The on-court ability would suggest Porzingis is still worth $25-30 million annually, but the health issues are likely to mean the eventual new contract in free agency is well below that mark.