Warriors playoff chances open up after latest superstar injury

It may have only been one game (and in reality only one half), but there appears to be a rejuvenated nature about the Golden State following their acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors have already got a boost in their chances of beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, with 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out with a calf strain. While they'll undoubtedly be focused on themselves and building some momentum with Butler now in the mix, Golden State will also have an eye on the remainder of the Western Conference as we head into the All-Star break.

Anthony Davis' latest injury could provide a chance for the Warriors

Despite Saturday's stunning second-half turnaround and 132-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Warriors still sit 11th in the standings but are tied with both the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings at a 26-26 record.

As Golden State try to surge past those two West rivals, Golden State's playoff hopes will also be buoyed by a significant injury for Anthony Davis in his much-anticipated Dallas Mavericks debut on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday, the adductor strain could force Davis out for multiple weeks and up to a month after getting injured in third-quarter of the 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets.

After the blockbuster and shocking trade that saw the former Los Angeles Lakers star exchanged for Luka Doncic, Davis had an incredibly impressive start in the first-half of his Mavericks debut. The 31-year-old had a dominant 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in that half alone, exciting Dallas fans before the untimely injury.

The Mavericks are holding onto eighth spot in the West at 28-25, just a 1.5 games ahead of the Suns, Kings and Warriors. Dallas have been just 9-15 since Doncic was injured on Christmas Day, and now face an extended period without the key piece they got back for dealing their franchise superstar.

Davis' injury does put the Mavericks in some danger of falling behind the chasing pack, including Golden State who should see this is as a significant opportunity to make up ground in trying to get to the seventh or eighth spot which would guarantee two Play-In Tournament chances.

The Warriors are of course dealing with a major injury of their own, having been without Jonathan Kuminga since January 4 after a bad ankle sprain. Kuminga will remain out for at least the next few games, with a hopeful return after the All-Star break.