Warriors playoff hopes take another hit if rumored Nuggets move is true

The Golden State Warriors hopes of an unlikely playoff run have already been torn apart by Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury, and now things could get even tougher as rivals look to strengthen their roster on the buyout market.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to reunite with former Warrior forward Kyle Anderson, but it's the Denver Nuggets interest in championship veteran Khris Middleton that's drawing plenty of social media attention before Sunday's deadline.

Nuggets could add another rotation piece in Khris Middleton

Middleton found his way to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the bombshell trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards earlier in the month. Yet the 6'7" forward could still have a path to joining a championship contender in the coming days, with NBA insider Marc Stein reporting earlier in the week that it would be up to Middleton to seek a buyout with the Mavericks.

After dropping 17 points, five rebounds and four assists on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, Middleton confirmed that he was still weighing up his options, with Stein adding that the Nuggets are a team that have shown interest should a buyout prove forthcoming.

Khris Middleton just told @TheSteinLine he is still weighing his options in advance of Sunday’s deadline to pursue a contract buyout … deciding whether to finish the season in Dallas or join a playoff team.



League sources say Denver and other playoff teams have shown interest. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 27, 2026

While Golden State produced a stunning victory over Denver at home last Sunday, there's no doubt that the Nuggets shape up as one of the primary championship contenders if they can return to full health in time for the playoffs.

The Nuggets are 37-22 and fourth right now in the Western Conference standings, having withstood a myriad of injuries this season including to their 3x MVP Nikola Jokic who was sidelined for 16 games.

Khris Middleton could still be a meaningful rotation player

Middleton may no longer be the sort of player who was a number two option on Milwaukee's 2021 championship team, but he has proven that he could still be a productive rotation player on a playoff contender.

The 34-year-old has averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in just 24.7 minutes in his six games since arriving in Dallas, having shot an efficient 50% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range.

Having already strengthened their bench with the likes of Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valancuinas during the offseason, Middleton's playoff experience could be the last key addition for the Nuggets if they manage to land the 3x All-Star.

As a team above the first apron, the Warriors will not be eligible to sign Middleton or anyone that's bought out that previously made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.