Warriors playoff hopes thrown into chaos as rivals team up in shock blockbuster trade

As the Golden State Warriors look up in the Western Conference standings and hope to get back in the playoff picture, they like everyone else will have been left completely gobsmacked by a trade between two teams above them.

In what is quickly being labelled as one of the biggest and most shocking trades in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have flipped superstar duo Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis among a three-team, six-player trade that has left everyone stunned.

The Western Conference just got an almighty shakeup

Many believed ESPN's Shams Charania had been hacked on Saturday night when he first reported news of the shock trade that sends Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers, Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks, and Jalen Hood Schifino and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz.

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:



- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris



- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st



- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

The Lakers have just beaten the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden only hours ago, with Davis currently out of the lineup due to an ankle injury. They've moved to a 28-19 record and fifth in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks have fallen to eighth at 26-23 after Doncic was injured on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The permeations are wide-reaching, but it's important to note that the Warriors play the Mavericks and Lakers both twice more this season, with Davis having gone for 36 points and 13 rebounds in a mammoth performance just last weekend.

The impact on former Golden State legend Klay Thompson will also be fascinating, having joined the Mavericks during the offseason in large part due to Doncic's facilitating expertise. What this means for the 5x All-Star's role will be interesting, with Thompson having rounded into some form with 16 made threes over his last three games.

The Warriors currently find themselves 4.5 games back from the Lakers but just 1.5 games back from the Mavericks in the standings. This move throws the entire Western Conference into chaos, with the implications set to be significant regardless of which way things go for both teams.

There will also be significant long-term impact. Doncic is only 25-years-old and has already been an MVP candidate over the last few years, now giving the Lakers a clear face of the franchise once LeBron James retires.

What does Stephen Curry and the Warriors think? We'll likely find out in the 24 hours following one of the biggest bombshells in NBA history.