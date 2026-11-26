Yaxel Lendeborg has fallen out of the top three of NBA.com’s Rookie Ladder, perhaps owing to a horror plus-minus during his first 17 games with the Golden State Warriors.

Lendeborg’s mediocre plus-minus told a lie through the first 10 games of the season as he emerged as a Rookie of the Year favorite, but it’s now proving impossible to ignore and puts his candidacy at serious risk until he addresses it — which in fairness there’s 65 games left in which to do so.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s plus-minus puts Rookie of the Year case at risk

Granted plus-minus can often be a useless statistic, but in a loaded draft class full of talent, it could be a primary reason, along with his general inefficiency over the last fortnight, as to why Lendeborg has fallen from the top of the Rookie Ladder to fourth.

It’s not necessarily the comparison between other rookies, but more so in relation to his own teammates. Darius Acuff Jr., for example, has an awful -137 plus-minus on the season, but that’s always going to be the case on a terrible Sacramento Kings team.

Lendeborg, on the other hand, is playing on a Golden State team that’s still actually above .500. His -116 plus-minus on the season is nearly two times as bad as the second-lowest ranked De’Anthony Melton when it comes to Warrior players. This isn’t to diminish what Lendeborg has done or who he can become, but it’s understandable why the drop on the Rookie Ladder has occurred.

Acuff now sits atop the standings ahead of third overall pick Cam Boozer, while first overall pick AJ Dybansta is ahead of Lendeborg thanks to his recent surge after an injury-interrupted start to the season.

Yaxel Lendeborg still has time to become Rookie of the Year favorite

If the season ended today, it’s hard to see Lendeborg winning the award. The good news is we’re literally not even a quarter of the way through the season, leaving plenty of time for the 11th overall pick to turn around his recent form.

Lendeborg has got a boost already as a result of Boozer’s injury that will see him miss multiple weeks, while Golden State’s overall record should remain better than Washington and Sacramento which could play into the young forward’s favor if he can turn his plus-minus numbers around.

In the absolute short-term, Lendeborg can press his case against Acuff when the Warriors and Kings meet on Wednesday night, assuming he can overcome an illness that currently has him questionable for the matchup.