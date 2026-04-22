Warriors have costly Kristaps Porzingis replacement emerging in real time

Recent comments from Kristaps Porzingis certainly didn't inspire confidence of his return to the Golden State Warriors in free agency, but the franchise may have a replacement emerging in front of their eyes just days into the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns became an interesting name brought up in trade speculation prior to the mid-season deadline, and the former number one overall pick could find himself in discussions again if the New York Knicks fail to at least match last year's Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

Karl-Anthony Towns would be a costly Kristaps Porzingis replacement

Towns had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a Game 1 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, but his lack of impact was criticized in Game 2 after taking just 12 field-goal attempts in a shock 107-106 defeat on their home floor.

The seven-footer could easily be on the move if the Knicks fail to reach expectations, and especially if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo declares an interest in heading to New York as he did last offseason.

The Warriors could be an interested party if Porzingis walks in free agency, but Towns' contract would make it a costly investment with no guarantee of delivering the sort of deep playoff run the franchise failed to generate this season.

The 30-year-old is set to make $57.1 million next season followed by $61 million in the final year of his deal, making it difficult to see how Golden State would acquire Towns without giving up injured 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler.

KAT should be a GSW Target — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 21, 2026

Warriors have had interest in Karl-Anthony Towns previously

As the Warriors head into the summer without a single of their four centers (Porzingis, Al Horford, Quinten Post and Charles Bassey) fully under contract for next season, it's worth noting that they did have interest in Towns previously.

Anthony Slater, then of The Athletic, reported in October 2024 that Golden State had talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves over a Towns trade before he was sensationally sent to the Knicks for a package centered around Julius Randle and former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo.

Towns has remained much the same player since being in New York -- a supremely talented minimum 20-point scorer who stretches the floor and can also make plays around the rim, having shot 52.2% from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range over his career. He's also a defensive liability prone to silly fouls and, quite frankly, bone-headed plays that can cost his team .

There's no doubt Towns would be an upgrade from Porzingis, if nothing else for health reasons, but whether it's worth the cost of the trade and contract is much more debatable as the Warriors consider their options.