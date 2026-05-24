Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis trade could look even worse with another Hawks move

Should the Golden State Warriors move on from Kristaps Porzingis this offseason just months after acquiring him, they better have a replacement lined up via trade, free agency or in the draft.

The Atlanta Hawks -- the team the Warriors acquired Porzingis from in early February -- could ruin the latter option though as rumors surge of their interest in Michigan big man Aday Mara with the eighth overall pick.

Porzingis trade could look worse for Warriors if Hawks draft Aday Mara

Mara has been floated as a potential option for the Warriors at 11 in multiple mock drafts, but the Spaniard center may not even reach their selection based on the latest intel from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Saturday.

"Since then, rival executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype project the Hawks to select either a point guard, with one of Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., Darius Acuff, and Kingston Flemings expected to be available, or Michigan 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara," Scotto wrote.

Golden State have faced plenty of criticism for trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta for Porzingis before the mid-season deadline, but it will look even worse if they just let the 7'2" center walk in free agency without an adequate replacement.

Mara could be just that, having improved his stocks drastically in recent months where he first helped lead the Wolverines to the national title, before measuring 7'3" barefoot and with an absurd 9'9" standing reach at the recent combine.

Mara likely won't be in a position to average more 20 minutes per game in his rookie year, but he could still potentially start for the Warriors which would help manage the minutes of veteran big man Al Horford should he pick up his player option.

Warriors need to find a replacement for Kristaps Porzingis

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard believes it would be unwise for Golden State to bring back Porzingis and Al Horford. That makes plenty of sense given the age and injury/health concerns of both former Celtics, but it's also easier said than done.

Porzingis is the incumbent starting center and the Warriors don't have a natural replacement on their current roster. Not only would they need to find a replacement, but they also can't get anything for Porzingis in a sign-and-trade unless a rival team offers a minimum three-year contract -- which seems unlikely.

The Warriors may have little choice but to re-sign Porzingis and take the risk on his body early next season, with that an even bigger likelihood if the Hawks end up drafting Mara three picks before their selection.