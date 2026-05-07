Warriors' potential radical Steve Kerr replacement would steal Lakers' thunder

The Golden State Warriors are seemingly going to work on a new contract with Steve Kerr, but there’s still a chance that both sides choose to move in different directions. And if that’s the case, a potential crazy candidate could be Andre Iguodala, who Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard mentioned as his “outside-the-envelope candidate” this summer.

Bringing Iguodala on board would be a virtual replication of what the Los Angeles Lakers did with JJ Redick. Though Iguodala isn’t quite as deeply ingrained in NBA media as Redick was, the Warriors would be bringing in a former player with no coaching experience to lead their squad.

It seems extremely unlikely, but Iguodala would definitely be a wild option for the Warriors to consider for their head-coaching seat.

Andre Iguodala could be a wild Warriors coaching candidate

Iguodala is a Warriors Hall-of-Famer. He’s one of the most important players in the history of the franchise, having been a key contributor for all four championship teams in the Stephen Curry era.

Obviously, Iguodala even won a Finals MVP in 2015 due to his defense against LeBron James, aiding the Warriors to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Again, much like Redick, Iguodala doesn’t have any experience on an NBA bench. And in most cases, that would be an immediate red flag when it comes to the hiring process.

But much like Redick, who had a good relationship with James at the time and clearly was able to impress the Lakers’ decision-makers, Iguodala is in a pretty unique position, especially considering his standing in the Warriors organization.

Despite his lack of NBA coaching experience, Iguodala would have a leg up on almost any potential coaching candidate in Golden State because of the relationship he has with Stephen Curry.

If the Warriors want to win another title with Curry at the helm, they need someone who understands Curry and can put him in the best possible position to succeed.

Who better than a guy who played with him for years and knows the ins and outs of what he wants on the court by way of being on the court with him?

Again, it would be an extremely radical decision for the Warriors to make. But if they believe in Iguodala, why not take the leap?

The Lakers did it with Redick, and though very, very unlikely, the Warriors could theoretically make a similar decision with Iguodala, should Kerr decide to leave the coaching world this offseason.