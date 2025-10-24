Warriors' potentially disastrous offseason backup plan for Al Horford revealed

As the Golden State Warriors navigated the offseason, their top priority was to bring in a player who could help shore up their center rotation, which was led by the undersized Draymond Green laast season.

While they ultimately were able to negotiate a two-year contract with veteran center Al Horford, Anthony Slater revealed in a piece for ESPN that they also had interest in Luke Kornet, who ultimately signed with the San Antonio Spurs.

While Kornet would have been a good addition for many teams, he most certainly would not have solved the Warriors' problems. Although their interest obviously never came to fruition, it is still possible to reflect on what was ultimately a bullet dodged for the organization.

Luke Kornet would have been a majorly disappointing offseason acquisition

According to Slater, "Horford, team sources said, was their 'absolute 1A' target and no other free agent was in his vicinity.... They also held a level of interest in Luke Kornet, sources said, but he signed with San Antonio out of their price range."

To be sure, Kornet is an exceedingly solid center insofar as he is able to perform the duties of a traditional big man in a limited role. Last season, through 73 games with the Boston Celtics, he averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on a diet of 18.6 minutes per night.

However, with Green's obvious desire to move back to the power forward spot and the questionable viability of both Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis on larger workloads, the team needed a center who could take over major minutes and help shore up the team's front on both ends of the floor.

Horford, undoubtedly, represents that. Last season, also with the Celtics, he averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists on a diet of 27.7 minutes per night.

Moreover, as a viable 3-point shooter, Horford presents a weapon that Golden State has not had in a long time: a bona-fide stretch center.

His presence not only allows Green to slide back to his more natural defensive positioning, but it also helps the Warriors to spread the floor on offense. While it remains to be seen what his production will look like this season, Horford represents a genuine, starting-caliber center for the Warriors even at the age of 39.

As good of a player as Kornet is in his role, it would have been majorly disappointing if Golden State had needed to settle on a player that could not take on the role that Horford has already taken on for the team.