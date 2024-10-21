Warriors potentially made one crucial mistake on Moses Moody's contract extension
The reaction to Moses Moody's contract extension has largely been positive for the Golden State Warriors, with the fourth-year wing agreeing to a new three-year, $39 million deal on Sunday.
Moody's extension comes after an impressive preseason campaign, with the 22-year-old having averaged a team-high 15.5 points on 45.6% shooting from the floor and 39.4% from three-point range.
The Warriors should have given Moses Moody a fourth year
Given his form throughout preseason, many believe Moody's new deal could quickly appear a team-friendly one for Golden State. There's a strong chance the franchise may have just got the former 14th overall pick on a cheap contract before he truly breaks out into a highly valuable, 25-minute per game two-way player.
However, there is one major mistake the Warriors may have made. According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Moody's camp actually wanted another year attached to his three-year extension.
"Initially, Moody was searching for a four-year extension entering the final year of his rookie contract, league sources told ClutchPoints." -- Brett Siegel
If that's the case and Moody wanted a fourth year, Golden State should have been willing to do that. Given the increasing salary cap, it may have resulted as a four-year deal around $55 million. There would have been little risk in that, albeit you're committing to more money down the road.
On the other hand, the upside could have been huge for the Warriors. If Moody does become the player many envisage, and again given the natural rise of player salaries, his next contract could be upwards of $20-25 million per season in 2028.
Stephen Curry got a four-year, $44 million extension from the franchise prior to the 2012-13 season -- one that resulted as one of the most team-friendly contracts in NBA history. Now imagine if Golden State only gave Curry a three-year deal? They would have had to give him a max deal earlier, and they wouldn't have had the room to acquire Kevin Durant in the 2016 offseason.
No one's arguing that Moody will become an MVP calibre player like Curry, but the result could still be similar. While it may prove to give them more flexibility later down the line, not giving him the fourth year could easily work against them as well.
It still appears a very good deal for the Warriors, but perhaps this was one crucial mistake that could have made it even more team-friendly within time.