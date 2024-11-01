Are Warriors preparing to cash in all their chips for dream trade target?
Things are currently tumbling down at the Milwaukee Bucks right now, and the Golden State Warriors could be among several teams preparing themselves to take advantage.
The Bucks were blown out 122-99 on Thursday night by a Memphis Grizzlies team on the second night of a back-to-back and playing without two key starters in Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart. After beating the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener, the Bucks have lost four-straight games all by double digits, including shock losses to the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.
Could the Warriors be preparing to go all in for Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Five games into the season and Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is already a storyline, but perhaps more glaringly than at any other point in his career. The 2x MVP had 37 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and finished as a 0 in plus-minus against the Grizzlies, yet the Bucks were outscored by 23 in the 14 minutes he was off the floor.
A report from Bill Reiter of CBS Sports on Thursday was arguably more scary for Bucks fans than the loss or anything else on Halloween. Reiter spoke to a number of executives around the league, with optimism rising of Antetekounmpo becoming available.
"Teams are circling -- and hopeful," one Western Conference team executive told Reiter. "I wouldn't be surprised if it happened by the trade deadline," said a another executive of a team that could be in the mix.
Antetokounmpo put his own future on the agenda just prior to the season when he told Sam Amick of The Athletic, "yeah, if we don't win a championship, I might get traded." The Athletic also reported in February that Antetokounmpo is Golden State's dream trade target -- hardly a surprise given the tantalizing idea of one of the most powerful interior players of all-time playing alongside the greatest shooter of all-time.
The Warriors have been trying to pair another star with Curry for months, having originally targeted LeBron James at last season's trade deadline before attempting to add both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason.
Golden State ultimately weren't wiling to 'all in' for George or Markkanen, but you'd imagine there won't be any such issue if Antetokounmpo were to become available. The Warriors would likely be happy to cash in all their current future assets to make it happen, yet even that may not be enough compared to what rivals could offer.
The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are reportedly atop Antetokounmpo's preferred destinations, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are a team to watch given their treasure trove of assets. The Warriors might not win the potential Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but they are in a position to at least be in the conversation if it should eventuate.