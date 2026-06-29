Warriors preparing to move on from two players after free agency rumors

The Golden State Warriors have reached the precipice of free agency where we're about to find out a whole lot more about their plans for the roster entering next season.

Free agency rumors are flowing in and it seems like the Warriors are understanding their roster needs, while also suggesting that they're preparing to move on from a pair of players in Quinten Post and Pat Spencer.

Reports suggest Warriors are moving past Quinten Post and Pat Spencer

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Sunday, the Warriors are set to pursue free agent guards Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton, along with veteran center Jock Landale in the coming days.

"League sources say that the Warriors, though, are planning to register interest in various other free agents while waiting to see how James' highly anticipated free agency plays out. Sources say that Golden State is among the teams expected to pursue veteran big man Jock Landale in addition to scoring guards such as Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton," Stein and Fischer wrote.

While Simons and Sexton were first linked to the Warriors by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel over a month ago, Landale is a new and interesting name to monitor particularly after confirmation of Al Horford's return on a two-year contract earlier in the week, and the expectation that Kristaps Porzingis will also be back on a new deal.

There's been very little intel or noise on the futures of Spencer or Post, but these reports suggest Golden State are looking at obvious replacements and that they'll need to look for opportunities outside the Bay Area.

Warriors know they need to upgrade from Quinten Post and Pat Spencer

Spencer has had his moments with the Warriors especially during last season, yet it's not overly surprising that the front office is looking at more dynamic guard options to better support Stephen Curry.

Simons or Sexton would deliver a major upgrade to Golden State's guard depth, having each averaged over 20 points per game in multiple seasons. Spencer is coming off the best season of his three-year career, but still only averaged 7.2 points on less than 43% shooting from the floor.

Golden State's interest in the 30-year-old Landale as another floor spacing big proves they're faith in Post may have run out, with the former 52nd overall pick set to hit restricted free agency where the franchise may be willing to simply let him walk.

The Warriors are still expected to re-sign Porzingis before free agency begins on Tuesday, while Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton both have decisions to be made on their player options by 2pm PT on Monday.